A Hilliard man who barricaded himself inside his Hamilton Road residence for more than three hours May 25 is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Ryan D. Beal, 38, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He also faces additional drug-related charges, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Beal has posted a $500 appearance bond, according to court records.

A condition of the bond prohibits him from possession of weapons, according to records.

The weapons-under-disability charge stems from a previous weapons-possession prohibition in connection with alcohol or drug dependency, according to court records.

Drug-related charges are possible because after Beal was arrested, officers found suspected narcotics inside the residence, said Hilliard police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Those substances will be sent to a laboratory for testing, she said.

Columbus Division of Police SWAT officers took Beal into custody May 25 at his Hamilton Road residence, according to Sgt. Kris Settles.

Settles said he lived with a woman there. A woman had left the residence near the start of the incident, according to Deputy Chief Eric Grile.

But it was Beal’s ex-wife who called Hilliard police to report Beal was “being violent," according to records from the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

The woman, calling from another location, told police Beal had left their children, a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, alone overnight at the Hamilton Road residence, and when he arrived home, both children had called their mother and fled to a nearby park.

The woman told police she has been divorced from Beal since 2011 and it was Beal’s weekend with their children.

The woman first called police at 3:27 p.m. May 25 and made two additional calls, according to the NRECC records.

Officers had been dispatched at 3:37 p.m. to the residence on Hamilton Road, Litchfield said.

Hamilton Road near Norwich Street was closed during the incident. Officers also closed Norwich at both Grove Street and Linda Road. Hamilton Road is in the middle of Hilliard, south of the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Beal cooperated after he was confronted by the SWAT team, Litchfield said.

Beal has a history with local police.

In April 2018, he was charged with driving under license forfeiture, Litchfield said.

Twice in September 2017, he was charged with driving with a suspended license, she said.

Records also show the Dublin Police Department has charged Beal for a drug-related incident, Litchfield said.

According to municipal-court records, Beal also was arrested or cited for traffic violations, including speeding and driving with a suspended license, five times in 2017 by Hilliard police, Columbus police or the Ohio State Highway Patrol; three times in 2016 for traffic violations by the Highway Patrol; and three times in 2015 by Columbus police or the Highway Patrol. Other violations date back to 1999.

Beal also was arrested for domestic violence in 2011 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and twice subsequently for violation of a temporary protection order, according to court records.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo