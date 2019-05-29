An employee of a business in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported someone stole $179.84 from the cash drawer between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 10.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A resident in the 200 block of South Cassady Avenue reported her bicycle was stolen May 1 from the Cassingham elementary and middle school building, 250 S. Cassingham Road.

* An employee of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported that on May 2, a phone being used as a display item was stolen from the store.

* A resident in the 2700 block of Dale Avenue reported that between May 11 and May 12, someone stole a women's blue specialized bicycle from the driveway/garage area at the rear of the house.