The Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool will not open as scheduled Saturday, June 1, according to Hilliard leaders.

The pool now is scheduled to open at noon June 8, they said.

“Due to the wet, spring weather, renovation work (at the pool) has been delayed,” said Anna Subler, a communications administrator for Hilliard.

The city also has postponed a renaming and dedication ceremony for the new pool that had been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

The ceremony has been rescheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. June 7 at the pool, 4450 Schirtzinger Road.

It formerly was known as the Hilliard East Municipal Pool.

Earlier this year, Hilliard City Council renamed the East pool after Seidle, the city’s service director, who died March 2 at age 68.

Seidle had retired from the city March 1 and had served as service director since 2004.

He had helped plan a $3 million improvement project that is in its final stages.

The project included the demolition of a bathhouse that was replaced with a multifunctional pool building that features a new bathhouse, a lifeguard lounge, a family restroom, offices, a food-and-beverage area and shaded seating, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

The upgrades are the second phase of a project that follows the construction last year of a new splash pad, a filtration system, a 14-foot water slide and a zero-depth entry into the pool.

“We’re just as eager as everyone else to get the summer pool season started at the beautiful all-new Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool,” said Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

The June 7 dedication will include a synchronized-swimming performance, a memorial to Seidle and a “grand splash” to open the renovated pool, Subler said.

Registration to attend the grand-opening ceremony is required on the city’s website, hilliardohio.gov, or by calling 614-876-5200.

Meanwhile, the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, will open as scheduled for the season June 1.

