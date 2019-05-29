A survey conducted by the city of Bexley earlier this year found widespread dissatisfaction with the U.S. Postal Service branch that serves the 43209 ZIP code, Mayor Ben Kessler said.

The city conducted the survey Jan. 4 through Feb. 18 in response to numerous complaints the city has received over the years, Kessler said.

"It was a voluntary survey that was distributed online," he said.

The survey yielded 542 responses and solicited participation through the city's Bexley Blast email newsletter, the Eastmoor Civic Association newsletter, the "Bexley Buzz" and "Fix the Bexley Post Office" Facebook groups, and a ThisWeek Bexley News story published on Feb. 5, according to the survey's executive summary.

The summary states that survey respondents cited issues with incorrectly delivered mail and erratic and inconsistent service.

"The main takeaway from the survey is this: One-third of our residents say that postal service delivery to their homes is neither prompt, reliable or efficient," the summary states. "Almost half of our residents say that they receive poor or very poor on-site service at the Main Street post office."

Kessler said the city has forwarded the survey results to the USPS inspector general, the USPS postmaster general for the Columbus area and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), whose district that includes Bexley.

Kessler said the city also forwarded the survey results to the Postal Customer Advisory Council, a forum that, according to usps.com, enables consumers to meet with USPS representatives and discuss concerns, ideas and suggestions.

Kessler said Bexley resident Richard Stoff is a member of the council and helped the city conduct the survey.

"We'll hope to continue to follow those metrics and see if there are improvements made and work with (post office representatives)," Kessler said.

The survey results are available on the city's website, bexley.org.

"The Ohio Valley District management team continues to meet with the consumer advisory council to review any and all concerns and suggestions brought by the members. Our goal is to continue to strive to provide excellent customer service while looking to remedy any concerns of our customers. We welcome the feedback and vow to deliver the service our customers expect and deserve," said Naddia Dhalai, spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service Northern Ohio District and Ohio Valley District. Consumers can contact USPS with questions, concerns and suggestions at 800-275-8777 or online at usps.com.

