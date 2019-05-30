The Dublin Architectural Review Board could learn more in the coming months about a proposal for a hotel in the city’s Historic District.

Dublin on May 2 received an application for Hampton Inn to construct a 3-story, 125-room hotel on 1.09 acres northeast of East Bridge Street and North Blacksmith Lane, near the banks of the Scioto River, according to Dublin’s website, dublinohiousa.gov.

The project would include demolition of six single-family residences and the elimination of Wing Hill Lane between North Blacksmith Lane and North Riverview Street.

The applicant for the proposal is listed as Warren Bath, project architect for OHM Advisors, and Indus Hotels.

Bath did not respond to a voicemail message seeking comment.

David Kozar, vice president and founding partner of Indus Hotels, said he had “no comment” at this time.

ARB members reviewed the initial proposal May 22.

Rick Gerber, legal counsel for Indus Hotels, attended the May 22 meeting, which he said was informal in nature and didn’t include any vote on the proposal. Gerber, a former Dublin City Council member, is president of the Historic Dublin Business Association.

“I thought we had a very constructive meeting with the members,” he said.

ThisWeek has been unable to reach members of the ARB for comment.

The ARB is responsible for the preservation and maintenance of the Architectural Review District and historic sites as landmarks and tangible reminders of early architecture in Dublin, according to dublinohiousa.gov.

OHM’s next step would be to file a concept plan with the ARB, Gerber said. That step is expected in June or July, he said.

A concept plan, Gerber said, would include a more detailed application with site boundaries, specific materials that would be used and other items.

At that point, ARB members could make a recommendation to Dublin City Council, he said.

Jennifer Rauch, planning manager for Dublin, said she hasn’t spoken with the applicant regarding the proposal since the ARB’s informal review.

“The next step, should they choose to proceed, would be to submit a series of formal applications for review and approval,” she said.

In a letter to the city regarding the ARB’s informal review of the proposal, Dublin resident Tom Holton said the hotel would be a large building that would “overwhelm adjacent buildings” and “forever change the tree-lined riverbank gateway we have enjoyed for decades approaching the former downtown Dublin coming across the Scioto River bridge.”

Holton said his preference is a significantly smaller project or a complete rehabilitation of the residential properties.

Holton’s letter was posted on the city’s website along with the project proposal. He is president of the Dublin Historical Society, but he told ThisWeek he was speaking for himself via the letter and not in an official capacity for the society.

He said he did not attend the meeting but believed he was one of several people Gerber asked to comment on the proposal. His letter was the only one posted on the city‘s website with the proposal.

