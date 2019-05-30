Brooklyn Lee has been named Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for June. Brooklyn is the daughter of Charles and Marcina Lee and is a member of the Class of 2019 at Ashland High School.



Brooklyn was a four-year scholar athlete and a four-year varsity letterwinner in softball. She was captain of the varsity softball team and also participated in student council and video production.



Outside of school, Brooklyn coached youth softball, volunteered at Brethren Care and also led a local landscape crew in the summer.



Brooklyn plans to attend Ashland University and major in nursing.