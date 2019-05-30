The Inter-Valley Conference has released its spring all-star teams. Malvern has four athletes named to the first team, eight to the second team, and two to the honorable-mention squad. The Hornets were led by Zoe Moser, the IVC Co-Runner of the Year.
Girls Track
First Team - Zoe Moser, Lanie Bower, Peyton Smith, Lauren Foster
Second Team - Lanie Bower, Peyton Smith, Lauren Foster, Zoe Moser, Laura Rodgers, Paige Peshina
Runners of the Year - Zoe Moser, Malvern; Alexis Prater, Ridgewood
Coach of the Year - Sandy DeBos, Tusky Valley
League Champion - Tusky Valley
Baseball
Second Team - Derk Hutchison
Honorable Mention - Chase Meyer
Player of the Year - Joey Knopp, East Canton
Hitter of the Year - Mitch Neidenthal, Strasburg
Pitcher of the Year - Kosta Dimos, East Canton
Coach of the Year - Doug Miller, East Canton
League Champion - East Canton
Softball
Second Team - Danielle Casler
Honorable Mention - Alana Spurrier
Player of the Year - Zoey Thomas, Strasburg
Hitter of the Year - Harley Mason, East Canton
Pitcher of the Year - Arianna Ott, Sandy Valley
Coaches of the Year - Wade Brock, Strasburg; Sarah McCoy, Tusky Central
League Champion - Strasburg
Boys Track
No Selections
Runners of the Year - Zack Love, Indian Valley; Devaun Gamble, Claymont
Coach of the Year - Tom Loy, East Canton
League Champion - East Canton