Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for May 30 through June 6.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park,

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Flower Power, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 31 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about plants and how they grow, and plant one to take home.

Evening Campfire, 8 p.m. June 5 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy an evening campfire near the bison paddock. S'mores will be provided. Attendees should bring their own chairs.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on the Trails, 10 a.m. May 31 at the Nature Center. Guests can share a slow-paced, half-mile walk with their toddlers ages 1-4 and discover nature.

Hike All the Trails, 9 a.m. June 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can join a naturalist for a fast-paced hike on the park's 6 miles of trails.

You Can Eat That, 2 p.m. June 2 at the Nature Center. Visitors can take a 1-mile walk to discover what wild edible plants are available in the summer.

Story Time, 10 a.m. June 3 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can learn about nature through stories and activities.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Adventure Backpack Kickoff, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can borrow a backpack and go on an adventure with binoculars, nets, jars, ID guides and a magnifying lens. Backpacks will be available at the nature center all summer whenever the building is staffed.

Morning Birding, 8 a.m. June 2 at the Nature Center. Guests can walk 2 miles on the woodland trails and look for the birds in the park.

2/4/6 Fitness Hike, 6 p.m. June 5 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 14 and older can take a fast-paced hike along gravel and natural surface trails. Trails of 2, 4 or 6 miles can be chosen. The pace will be under a 20-minute mile.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

For Families: Farm Life in the 1880s, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 at the Shelter House. Guests can visit with farm animals from Slate Run Farm and try activities and games from the past.

Grassland Bird Hike, 8 a.m. June 1 at the Shelter House. Guests ages 8 and older can search for birds on a 2.5-mile walk through the grasslands.

Evening Bike Ride, 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the Shelter House. Guests ages 8 and older can go on an 8.5-mile ride through grasslands and forests while searching for wildlife.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Go Creeking, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m. June 4 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children ages 3-15 can explore the Olentangy River looking for water animals.

For Adults: Fitness Hike, 10 a.m. June 5 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 18 and older can get fit and take a 4-mile, moderately paced hike with a naturalist on the Multi-Use Trail.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Sunset S'mores, 8:30 p.m. June 3 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch the sunset while relaxing by the campfire and making s'mores. Attendees can also bring their food to cook.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. June 2 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Summer Children's Programs: Mysterious Minks, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 4 and 5 at the Education Pavilion. Children ages 8 and younger can learn about this elusive hunter and how they survive in the garden and around the water.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Scioto Grove Metro Park

5172 Jackson Pike, Grove City

Fairy Garden Building, 2 p.m. June 2 at the Hickory Lot B. Guests can build a fairy garden using things found in nature. Attendees must bring their own container, no bigger than 24 inches by 8 inches. Topsoil and supplies will be provided.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Preschoolers: Tram-N-Tweet, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 30 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Area. Children can learn about birds while on a tram tour of the park.

Family Tram Rides, 3 to 6 p.m. June 1 and 2. Guests can catch the tram at any of the tram stop signs and enjoy a tour of the park.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

What Is It?, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4-9 at the Farmhouse. Guests can guess how everyday objects from the 1880s work and what they do.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

In the Creek, 1:30 p.m. June 1 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a half-mile walk to the creek and search for critters using nets, buckets and other tools.

Preschoolers: Bats, 10 a.m. June 6 at the Confluence Area. Children can learn about bats through games, activities and stories.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }