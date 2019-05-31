Delaware police said a girl was scammed when she tried to sell a prom dress online last month.

The girl and her mother, who live on Executive Boulevard, said the dress was purchased by and shipped to a buyer in Texas, and the girl received a check in the mail for well above the selling price.

The check was accompanied by instructions to deposit it and return the balance to the sender.

The girl ended up losing $350 -- the price of the dress -- and another $589 she had sent to the buyer in the incident, reported at 6:29 p.m. May 21.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* An air compressor and toolbox, together valued at $1,300, were stolen from the first block of Nobel Street in a theft reported at 12:22 p.m. May 22.

* People reported being bitten by dogs in the 200 block of West William Street at 1 p.m. May 22 and in the 200 block of Flint Rock Drive at 4:04 p.m. May 22.

* Employees of a financial institution in the first block of North Sandusky Street told police they received suspicious phone calls about a new account opened with a check from California.

The caller asked if the account was active and what the balance was.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which was reported at 2:51 p.m. May 22.

* Misdemeanor drug charges were filed against two people during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 7:24 p.m. May 22.

* A man was arrested in connection with the theft of tools and other items, together worth $400, from the 200 block of West Central Avenue, reported at 6:43 p.m. May 21.

* A student reported a $25 cellphone was stolen while she was in the gym at Hayes High School, 289 Euclid Ave. The theft was reported at 10:56 a.m. May 20.

* A shoplifter was confronted in the 1000 block of Sunbury Road after he left a store with multiple soaps and air fresheners, valued at $52, in a theft reported at 6 p.m. May 20.