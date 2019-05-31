Central Ohio doesn't have that many restaurants that are inside of another establishment... right?

As the conversation got rolling, our panelists came up with dozens examples of delicious eats that you can find within another store, hotel or even arcade. These restaurants do not need a storefront of their own to have a big impact with our taste buds.

Listen to this week's episode to find out why our panelists are urging you to #SayYesYestoNoNo.

This episode's panelists are:

- Dilara Casey, founder of @FerociousAppetite on Instagram

- Scott Hummel, assistant managing editor/digital at ThisWeek Community News

- Nikki Seeley, founder of the SweetlyCBUS blog

Our panelists' picks for the best restaurants inside of another establishment are:

- Dilara: Costco (three locations in Columbus)

- Scott: Cabela's (1650 Gemini Place, Columbus, plus locations nationwide)

- Nikki: Saraga International Grocery (1265 Morse Rd, Columbus, plus two more on the way)

Restaurants mentioned in this week's episode include:

- Bulgogi Korean Restaurant (inside Saraga International on Morse Road)

- Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

- Ikea, 1900 Ikea Way, Columbus

- The Two-One Restaurant (inside of the Renaissance Hotel, 409 Altair Parkway, Westerville)

- MODA Restaurant and Bar,3100 Olentangy Road, Columbus

- Tensuke Market,1155 Old Henderson Road, Columbus

- Sushi Ten (inside Tensuke Market)

- Lucky's Market, 2770 N. High St., Columbus

- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (inside North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus)

- Momo Ghar (inside North Market and Saraga International)

- Pistacia Vera (541 S. Third St., Columbus and inside North Market)

- Simply Rolled Ice Cream (970 N. High St., Columbus, and 673 Worthington Road, Westerville)

- Little Eater (4215 N. High St., Columbus, and inside North Market)

- Forty's Chicken and Waffles (inside Old North Arcade, 2591 N. High St., Columbus)

- Gravity, 500 W. Broad St., Columbus

- Kollektiv, 741 S. Third St., Columbus

- Hopewell Works, 130 E. Chestnut St., Columbus

- Stauf's Coffee Roasters (multiple central Ohio locations, including inside Idea Foundry, 421 W. State St., Columbus)

- One Line Coffee (multiple locations, including inside the Huntington Center Building, 41 S. High St., Columbus)

- Target (multiple locations nationwide)

- Alchemy (two Columbus locations)

- Market District, 840 W. Third Ave., Columbus

- Short North Food Hall, 1112 N. High St., Columbus

- The Guild House, 624 N. High St., Columbus

- Byrne's Pub, 1248 W. Third Ave., Columbus

- Soul at the Joseph (inside Le Meridien Columbus, the Joseph, 620 N. High St., Columbus)

- Whole Foods (multiple locations in Columbus)

- Eureka Eatery (inside a gas station, 3080 N. Monroe St., Monroe, Michigan)

- Licking Memorial Hospital, 1320 W. Main St., Newark

- Bristol Republic, 1124 N. High St., Columbus

- Preston's: A Burger Joint (multiple locations, including inside Woodland's Backyard, 668 Grandview Ave., Columbus)

- Eugene's Canteen, 765 N. High St., Columbus

- Pierogi Mountain (inside Cafe Bourbon Street, 2216 Summit St., Columbus, and Kollektiv)

- The Hills Market (two Columbus locations)

=====

New episodes are released every Friday. Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher. Have any suggestions on what we should talk about? Email us at online@thisweeknews.com or tweet us at @ThisWeekNews.

After you subscribe, the latest episodes will be downloaded automatically to your phone or tablet so you can listen during your commute while working out or making dinner.

This podcast was produced and hosted by Abby Armbruster, ThisWeek social-media strategist.

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.