Navy



PENSACOLA, Fla. — Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic announced its Blue Jacket of the Quarter at an awards ceremony April 26.



Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Tori Stanley, a native of Apple Creek, was recognized as BJOQ serving at Current and Future Operations at CNRMA in Norfolk, Virginia.



"It’s a huge accomplishment down my path for success, and to continue to achieve many other goals and stay on top of everything that I am tasked with," said Stanley.



Stanley is a 2017 graduate of Waynedale High School and has served in the Navy for more than a year. He is the son of James and Christina Stanley, also of Apple Creek.