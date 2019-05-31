Morning meals in Clintonville will get a little more interesting Monday, June 3, with the debut of the second location of Katalina’s, a longtime brunch staple with a popular first location in Harrison West.

The Clintonville location, 3481 N. High St., officially opens its doors at 8 a.m. June 3.

At the new location -- dubbed Katalina’s, Too! -- the food selection will look familiar to past guests, with some new additions to the “southern-slanted, Latin-leaning menu.”

Of course, the restaurant’s signature pancake balls will return to the new space, which has six times more space than the Harrison West spot.

Since announcing her opening date, owner Kathleen Day said the response from Clintonville and beyond has been overwhelming. She said she knows expectations are high, and hopes to be able to meet them.

“People love Katalina’s so much that I feel like it’s beyond myself, being the owner,” she said. “It’s just this thing that I could never have imagined. People get so excited about it that it’s humbling. People are just so thrilled. … We’re grateful that Clintonville has embraced us being there. I hope we can live up to everyone’s expectations.”

For more information, visit katalinascafe.com.

