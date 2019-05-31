On Being Religious



Words lose their meaning over time. "Religion" and "religious" are words that currently carry a negative connotation, unless one is referring to "religiously" doing something that is not related to religion. Within the Christian philosophical tradition, religion was understood as a virtue falling under the broader category of justice. Justice concerns giving each their due. Religion is the virtue of giving God that which is due to Him. This raises the question: what is due to God?



God is due thanksgiving, praise, adoration, honor, and glory.



We owe everything that we have to God; and we can never repay Him, so we must be thankful.



The point of the Catholic Mass is to externally practice this virtue of religion with the accompanying internal sentiment. The underlying purpose of the Mass is two-fold: to praise, thank, and adore God; and to ask for/receive spiritual blessings, particularly the redemptive power of Christ flowing from His Sacrifice on the Cross. These blessings gradually change our hearts to be more like the heart of God. In other words, we thank God for what he has given us in creation and redemption; and we ask for a continuation/strengthening of those blessings upon us. We (Catholics) are required to do this together as a family every Sunday and on Holy days of obligation. This is a family rule that ensures that each person does at least the minimum (one hour a week set aside to worship God together as a family). A person may also go to Mass every day where it is offered, which is in most parishes throughout the United States. Priests offer Mass every day. Of course, this public, family worship is not the only time that we give thanks.



We are also called to praise and thank God every day on our own and with others outside of the church building. As St. Paul says, "Joy be with you always. Never cease praying. Give thanks upon all occasions; this is what God expects of you all in Christ Jesus." (1 Thessalonians 5:17-18 Knox)



So please be religious as a person, as a family, and as a Church (which is the broader family into which we are called).