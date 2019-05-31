The city of Powell will take another small step next week toward legislation that would allow residents to carry open containers of alcohol from place to place during some special events.

Before the Powell City Council meeting Tuesday, June 4, a special meeting is scheduled between the “DORA subcommittee” and the city of Worthington’s economic development manager, David McCorkle.

For nearly a year, city officials have been discussing the idea of establishing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA -- a relatively new Ohio legal mechanism that establishes boundaries in which people may carry open containers of alcohol during specified times or events.

During a DORA time or event, specified holders of liquor licenses may fill specially marked cups that may be taken out of the establishments and among the locations.

In February, the city’s development committee examined a staff report on the topic and instructed staff members to gather more information.

The initial plan for the DORA set a 77-acre section covering the entirety of “the downtown area,” stretching approximately from Murphy Parkway eastward to Grace Drive.

In the report, 14 potential establishments that would be allowed to serve alcohol in the special cups are listed: Annie’s Wine Cottage, Board and Brush Creative Studios, Country Carryout, the Daily Growler, Huli Huli, Koble Grill, Kraft House No. 5, Liberty Tavern & Patios, Local Roots & Patio, Nocterra Brewing, the Powell Village Winery, Prohibition Gastro Lounge & Patio, Saffron Indian Grill and Savoir Cooking & Wine.

In early May, city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said Powell’s next step would be to research how a DORA has been implemented in other municipalities.

Worthington's DORA has been in place since early 2018.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew

