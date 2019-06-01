Grove City Council is expected to hold a second reading, public hearing, discussion and vote on two ordinances relating to the Beulah Park development June 3.

The first measure would authorize a development agreement and an infrastructure agreement, including an outline of the infrastructure improvements that both the developer and the city would complete.

Council also will consider legislation to authorize an agreement for a new railroad crossing as part of the Columbus Street extension.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4035 Broadway.