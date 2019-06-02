MARIETTA — On May 18, Washington State Community College conferred degrees and certificates to more than 300 graduates.



In total, the College granted 282 associate degrees and 76 one-year certificates to its 322 graduates. Included in those numbers were 44 College Credit Plus high school seniors. Those participating in Saturday’s ceremony included graduates who completed their degrees and/or certificates during the 2018 Summer and Fall semesters.



Local graduates included Maria Blaker, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Shelby Conley, Senecaville, Spring 2019; Caitlyn Crow, Belle Valley, Summer 2018; Michelle Crow, Belle Valley, Summer 2018; Cody Drum, Caldwell, Fall 2018; Karci Feldner, Caldwell, Summer 2019; Bobby Hoover, Byesville, Spring 2019; Ashley Jenkins, Cambridge, Spring 2019; Breanne Jones, Cambridge, Summer 2018; Libby King, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Zekiel Liston, Caldwell, Summer 2019; Cali Miller, Caldwell, Spring 2019;



And, Caileigh Moore, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Hallie Morgenstern, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Haylee Parks, Caldwell, Spring 2019; MacKenzie Polk, Caldwell, Fall 2018; Daisey Reed, Macksburg, Summer 2018; Katelyn Reed, Macksburg, Summer 2019; Canton Schott, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Cloe Siddle, Caldwell, Spring 2019; Dalton Wheeler, Caldwell; Spring 2019; and Mason Wiley, Caldwell, Spring 2019.



For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740-374-8716.