An employee at a Clintonville business reported being assaulted by a man after she refused to allow him to buy alcohol.

The victim told Columbus police the man entered the business in the 2800 block of North High Street around 10:15 a.m. May 25 and "went directly to the beer cave."

She told police the man previously had been banned from the store. When she refused to sell alcohol to the man, he "became argumentative," according to reports.

As the man was leaving the store, she said, he kicked her in the shin.

The man was not on the scene when police arrived moments later, according to reports.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A woman reported her father's car was stolen after she accidentally left the keys inside the vehicle overnight.

According to reports, the car was taken from the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive overnight May 23.

* A man reported someone stole his vehicle after he left it running to enter a business in the 4300 block of Indianola Avenue around 10 a.m. May 23.

* A man reported a laptop computer, wallet, cash and other items were stolen from his vehicle after he left it unlocked in the 200 block of California Avenue the morning of May 23.