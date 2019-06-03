Donate a travel-size brush or another personal-care item and enjoy some free blues and jazz music June 16 in Gahanna.

As part of the 21st anniversary of the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, Gahanna's annual signature event, free admission will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that day in exchange for the donation of items to Gahanna Neighborhood Bridges.

The items will be used for personal-care kits provided at Gahanna Lincoln High School and the three middle schools.

"The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival has a history of collaborating with a local service organization to fulfill a community need and to help draw awareness to that organization's mission," said Laurie Jadwin, executive director of Visit Gahanna, which stages the festival.

"Partnering with Gahanna Neighborhood (Bridges) this year to supply personal-care items for local students aligns with the festival's ongoing commitment to giving back to the Gahanna community."

Ron Smith, the Gahanna director for Neighborhood Bridges, said the organization is excited to team up with the festival.

"We will be using the personal-care items to outfit personal-care pantries in the high school and three middle schools in Gahanna, and in our other communities to help students when they are in need of these items," he said.

Needed items include shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine-care products, soap bars, toothbrush containers and soap-box containers.

"We will have volunteers from Neighborhood Bridges at each gate to collect these items to place in our bins and to say 'thank you' to each contributor," Smith said.

He said the organization hopes to support 2,500 students through the effort for the 2019-20 school year.

Thanks to the Gahanna community, Smith said, Gahanna leads 11 communities involved with Neighborhood Bridges in donations and giving during all of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

During the past 17 months, $81,842 has been donated to local children and families, he said.

In addition to the free admission for the donation to Bridges on June 16, discounted weekend passes are available online prior to the festival at creeksidebluesandjazz.com for $20, $10 for children ages 4-11.

Regular admission for children ages 4-11 is $5 each day. Children under 4 and military members (plus one guest) with military ID are admitted free.

Admission is $10 on June 14 and 15, $7 on June 16.

Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. June 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 15 and noon to 6 p.m. June 16.

Additional information, including a complete schedule, is available at creeksidebluesandjazz.com or by calling Visit Gahanna at 614-418-9114.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla