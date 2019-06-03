Since its inception, the New Albany Community Foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants to community organizations that enrich the lives of New Albany residents.

In May, another round of grants was approved, totaling nearly $190,000.

Many generous families, companies and organizations in the community have established endowment funds at the foundation so they can support the causes they care about.

The foundation serves these donors, as its purpose is:

* To foster a philanthropic spirit in the community.

* To pursue strategic grant-making that benefits the community's residents, employees and students and is consistent with the intent of our donors.

* To provide flexible and cost-effective ways for civic-minded individuals, families and companies to contribute to their community -- now and in perpetuity.

* To be good stewards of the resources entrusted to us.

* To do all of this in a manner that brings people together and strengthens community bonds.

Here are some of the recent grants:

* A $6,000 grant to the New Albany Farmers Market from the Krebs Family Fund.

* A $1,000 grant from the New Albany Women's Network to the Isadora Alexandria Loew Klodell Fund in her memory to support writing initiatives at New Albany Primary School.

* A $1,000 grant from NAWN to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in memory of Lorrie Durik.

* A $20,580 grant to the New Albany-Plain Local School District for the New Albany Scholars Author Residency Program, with support from Lance White and the UBS team, the PTOs and NAWN.

* A $100,000 grant from the Krebs Family Fund to the New Albany Miracle Field.

* A $1,000 grant to the New Albany Symphony Orchestra from the Charlie and Shannan Dankworth Fund.

* A $5,000 grant to CATCO is Kids to support the Jr. Broadway Series, which features New Albany middle school students performing in musicals. This grant came from the Helena McComb Memorial Fund.

* Two $1,500 scholarships to the Central Ohio Leadership Academy to underwrite two New Albany students' participation in the program.

* A $2,500 grant to TEDxNewAlbany, an outstanding program presented by New Albany students. The foundation helped students launch the program a few years ago.

* A $3,000 grant from the John W. Kessler Fund to support the New Albany High School robotics team. The team recently advanced to a national championship.

* A grant of $14,368 from the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts Capital Maintenance Fund to paint the exterior of the McCoy, with support from the city of New Albany, Plain Township and the school district.

* A grant of $850 to the school district to support the Ohio Model United Nations program.

* A $1,000 grant for the Eagles Diner program, which allows students with special needs, including those with severe communication difficulties, the opportunity to interact with unfamiliar people while working on job skills in a real-life setting.

* A $795 grant for Mobile Ed Productions: Force & Motion to provide students with a fun review of force and motion concepts to motivate them in science, ease tension during testing and to support fifth-grade content.

* A $9,000 grant for Yoga & Mindfulness to increase the social, emotional, cognitive and physical well-being of all primary school students.

* A $5,000 grant to the New Albany High School theater department to expand student knowledge through educational workshops focused on acting, technical work and live performances.

We are grateful to the people doing such impactful work in the community and schools, and to the generous donors who support this work.

Lynne Redgrave is a member of the New Albany Community Foundation board of trustees and a fund donor.