It was a case of a wrong address regarding a Gahanna police report involving city employees.

A Hines Road resident reported two people in a city-owned van came to her house to replace a water heater, and she allowed them into the house, according to a report received at 4:48 p.m. May 28. After finding that she didn't have a basement, they left, she said.

After following up with the water department May 29 to see if any employees had been in the area, it was verified the two parties were with the city and they were scheduled to install a new water meter at another residence but had stopped at the wrong address, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Two cellphones were reported stolen from an unlocked locker at a business in the 500 block of YMCA Place, according to a report received at 5:57 p.m. May 29.

* A gun was reported stolen from a locked vehicle on North High Street, according to a report received at 10:47 p.m. May 28. The gun was last seen the previous day, reports said.

* A Jonsol Court resident reported his vehicle was scratched, according to a report received at 6:43 p.m. May 27.

* A Hemston Drive resident reported a juvenile who lives nearby broke glass outside some apartment doors, according to a report received at 11:20 a.m. May 27. He also believes the juvenile broke someone's basement window, according to reports.

* A man appeared to have passed out in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Agler Road, according to a report received at 9:54 p.m. May 24. He hadn't moved for at least 30 minutes. Medics responded and found him sleeping; he declined medical treatment. He said he was walking and fell asleep. Mifflin Township Fire personnel advised they had earlier interacted with the man on Stelzer Road. He appeared to be homeless and had said he would keep walking. Attempts to provide assistance were rejected, reports said.

* A child estimated to be about 10 years old was reportedly driving a four-door vehicle at Academy Park, 1201 Cherry Bottom Road, according to a complaint received at 6:05 p.m. May 24.

* Medication was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Arbors Circle, according to a report received at 7:43 a.m. May 24.

* A surveillance camera was stolen from a residence in the first block of Jessica Way, according to a report received at 1:35 p.m. May 23.

* A vehicle was rummaged through overnight in the first block of Verdin Court, according to a report received at 6:38 p.m. May 23.

* A parent called police saying her son was scared to go to Royal Manor Elementary School, 299 Empire Drive, according to a report received at 7:33 p.m. May 23. She alleged her child was being threatened by another student. She was advised to come to the police department to speak to an officer because she lives outside jurisdiction, but she didn't come in prior to the end of shift, reports said.