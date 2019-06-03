Despite a rainy spring, the project to construct a new building for Grandview Heights' service and building and zoning departments is on schedule.

"It really says a lot about the team we have working on the project," Mayor Ray DeGraw said. "The architect (Ronald J. Gajoch & Associates), our construction manager, Setterlin, and our people have been able to make adjustments to keep things on schedule even with all the rain.

"The block is up on the building, so they're starting to put on the metal and the roof," DeGraw said.

The concrete floor for the office space has been poured, and the floor for the garage portion of the building will be poured early this month, he said.

The $5.2 million project remains on target for completion at the end of September, when service and building-and-zoning department staff are expected to move into the new site at 1260 McKinley Ave., just east of the COTA barn, said service director Darryl Hughes.

"It's going to give us more space to work in than we now have in our building on Goodale Boulevard," he said. "It's just going to make it easier for staff in each department to do their work in a more-efficient way."

Service and parks equipment will be stored in the garage portion of the building, which is south of Interstate 670 just outside the Grandview city limits.

"We'll be able to store all of the equipment indoors, which will be a big help in maintaining the vehicles and equipment," Hughes said. "We currently have to keep some of the equipment outdoors."

Some city equipment is housed in about 4,300 square feet of indoor space the city leases at various locations in the community, DeGraw said.

"This will allow us to end the leasing arrangements," he said.

A soccer field also will be installed on McKinley Avenue, DeGraw said.

Restroom facilities for the youth field will be built adjacent to a washing area for city vehicles, he said.

Once the McKinley Avenue project is completed, the city will be able to turn its focus to using the Goodale site.

The city's proposed Spaces and Places strategic plan recommends moving the city administration, police and fire facility from Grandview Avenue to the Goodale site, DeGraw said.

The idea is pending council's approval; an updated community plan will be reviewed by the planning commission before being forwarded to council for its consideration, he said.

"Once we get those plans through and approved by council, we can begin the process of hiring an architect to work with us on a potential design plan for the Goodale site," DeGraw said.

