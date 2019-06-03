Grove City police said the president of a company in the 6300 block of Seeds Road reported May 24 that a semi-trailer truck, valued at $20,000, was stolen from the company's lot.

He said he received an email May 23 from a representative of a truck service station in Florence, Kentucky, reporting the truck was parked on its lot.

The email indicated the truck was found about 8 a.m. May 20, reports stated. The company president told police the truck had not been authorized to be in Florence. A check of surveillance video indicated the truck was stolen at 11:24 p.m. May 17, according to reports. A driver was sent to Florence to retrieve and truck and discovered a GPS unit, digital-video recorder, dash camera and wiring harnesses had been stolen from the truck.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Two Gateway Lakes Drive residents reported May 26 there were overnight incidents involving their vehicles.

A resident in the 3600 block of Gateway Lakes said someone attempted to break into his trailer, causing $200 in damage. The trailer was parked in a lot near the man's residence, reports stated.

A resident in the 3400 block of Gateway Lakes told police a window was broken to gain entry to his pickup truck. A car battery and radio were stolen, according to reports.

* A Galloway man told police a trailer attached to his truck was stolen May 25 from a store parking lot in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The trailer was valued at $2,500, reports stated.

* A resident in the 2600 block of Brunswick Drive told police May 24 a neighbor saw someone take a bicycle from her yard.

The bicycle, valued at $1,000, belongs to a juvenile male. Police made contact with the owner, then drove through the neighborhood and to a nearby skate park to try to locate the bicycle.

A short time later, the owner contacted police to report a man had just returned the bicycle to the yard from which it was stolen. He said the man identified himself as the father of a boy who had stolen the bicycle and he asked that the victim not file charges. The victim told police he did not want to file charges.

* Officers responded May 24 to a residence in the 900 block of River Trail Drive where a burglary had just occurred. A woman told police she and her husband were outside working and had left the garage door open. She said she started to head back into the house when a man ran out of the garage and headed north up River Trail Drive.

The woman said she went in her house and discovered her purse had been stolen from a dining room table. She described the suspect as a while male, over 6 feet tall and wearing a brown shirt and shorts, according to reports.

* A resident in the 3200 block of Heritage Glen Drive reported a printer, valued at $675, was stolen May 28 from her house while she was at work.