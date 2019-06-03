May 31 was the last day of classes for the more than 16,000 students in the Hilliard City Schools.

Now the district is working on capital-improvement projects, including parking-lot repaving at five school buildings.

“We are excited to get to work on five major paving projects this summer,” Deputy Superintendent Mike McDonough said.

Those schools include Hilliard Station Sixth Grade School, Darby and Davidson high schools and Avery and Darby Creek elementary schools.

“We understand the importance of taking care of the parking lots and maintaining safe places to park and drive, all while being responsible with taxpayer dollars,” McDonough said.

Work began June 3 and the “substantial completion date” is Aug. 15, he said.

Complete General Construction Co. was awarded for the bid for three of the five projects, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

The bids were $1.23 million for Darby, $577,108 for Darby Creek and $452,542 for Avery, she said.

Chemcote Inc. was awarded the bid to repave the parking lot at Station for $149,442 and Decker Construction Co. was awarded the bid at Davidson for $450,139, Raterman said.

The school board approved the contracts May 28.

