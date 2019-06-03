At this weekend's Columbus Arts Festival, running Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, on the banks of the Scioto River downtown, more than 260 artists will take the opportunity to showcase their wares to central Ohio crowds.

But simply being an artist from central Ohio is far from enough to earn a booth at the festival.

Spokeswoman Jami Goldstein said the festival received about 1,000 applications for those 260 spots.

"It's extremely competitive," she said.

In the festival's blind-jury process, artists submit their work through photographs and are judged on that offering as much as the work itself.

"Presentation is very important to us at the arts festival," Goldstein said.

So when a Columbus artist such as Clintonville resident Diana Juratovac makes the cut, it's not simply an easy entrance to a hometown show.

"I'm super-excited when I get in," she said, "because you don't always get in."

Juratovac, a former product designer, sells her art under the name Agape Fused Glass. She specializes in a "combination of fused glass with steel armatures" that she's been working on since she had an epiphany at an art class in the Short North about a decade ago.

"Most of them are meant to go in your yard so it brings color to your yard with this very shiny, vibrant fused glass surrounded by steel," she said of her art. "It's a very nice contrast. Every piece is unique."

For Juratovac, making the festival for the second time -- she also exhibited in 2016 -- is "super-inspiring."

"I just love going to art shows and being part of all these super-creative people -- it's so cool," she said. "As I meet more and more artists, I find all they want to do is help you out and give you pointers."

The festival may be fun for artists such as Juratovac, but Goldstein said it's also considered a top-20 festival in the country due to its rigorous standards and wide variety. This year's festival includes artists from 44 states and four countries.

"We take that distinction very seriously and it comes from the success of promoting the festival and making sure people come down to buy art," she said. "Along with the cash prizes each year, that's what makes getting in so important to the artists."

This year, the festival also has a smartphone app, which can be used to locate artists, food vendors and performances.

Juratovac will be among them, and said she's thrilled to be back.

"It's kind of an honor every time I get in," she said. "It's great to be a Columbus artist here. It makes tolerating the heat and long hours worthwhile."

The Columbus Arts Festival also will feature music, dance and other performances on several stages, activities for children, and more than 30 food trucks and vendors.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Artist booths close at 8 p.m. June 7 and 8.

