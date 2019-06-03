A 58-year-old Lucasville man was arrested on a warrant from Richland County and drug charges after New Albany Police Department officers responded at 8:50 a.m. May 20 to South Goodrich Square and Baughman Grant on the report of a suspicious vehicle and person.

The warrant was for being in contempt of domestic-relations court, according to police clerk Lauren Johnson.

The call was made as children were being picked up for school, the police report said.

Officers also found narcotics in the man's vehicle. He was charged with drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 33-year-old Heath man was arrested at 4:53 a.m. May 22 on the first block of West Dublin-Granville Road on a warrant from Mifflin Township. The warrant was for OVI, driving an unsafe vehicle and a prohibited number of headlights, according to Johnson.

* A 34-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for OVI after officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at 6:09 p.m. May 20 on the 8000 block of Walton Parkway.

* Identity theft was reported at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the first block of North High Street.

* Identity theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. May 20 on the 6900 block of Keesee Circle.

* Identity theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. May 20 on the 5000 block of Brooksview Circle.