A vehicle stolen at 11 p.m. May 25 in the 1700 block of Shanley Drive was later recovered by using a tracking device on the phone, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The owner told police he had left his $900 phone, keys and $3,000 worth of flooring equipment in the vehicle and went inside to move some equipment.

Police reports said the vehicle later was found but did not say where. The owner's phone, keys and equipment were gone.

In other Columbus police reports:

* A man who was taking a nap in the back of his truck was robbed of his $900 cellphone and $100 wallet at 1 a.m. May 27 in the 2000 block of Morse Road.

He told police he heard a knock at the door of his truck and doesn't remember what happened next. He was awakened by his girlfriend at 9 a.m. and transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital for treatment.

* Two men said they were robbed at 8:22 p.m. May 27 in the 4200 block of Karl Road. They told police they were sitting on a bench while five males got out of a car and approached them. The group asked for the men's wallets, and when they refused, they were both punched in the face.

* A robbery was reported at 12:29 p.m. May 24 at a business in the 5700 block of Maple Canyon Avenue.

The business owner, who was in the store with three other victims, told police a man entered, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. A store employee handed him $520 and the suspect fled on foot.

* Two handguns were reported stolen between midnight July 19 and midnight May 26 from a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Parkville Street.

* A Chevrolet Equinox, manufacturing date and value unknown, was stolen between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. May 28 from the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road. A $50 purse, $100 in cash, driver's license, checkbook and two forms of ID were in the car when it was stolen.

* A Chrysler Town & Country, manufacturing date and value unknown, was stolen between 10 p.m. May 24 and 8:30 a.m. May 25 from the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard.

* Gunfire was reported at 11:25 p.m. May 23 in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue. There were no victims and no buildings appeared to have been struck, police reports said.