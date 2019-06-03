A $1,000 utility trailer was reported stolen between 12:10 and 11:30 a.m. May 23 in the 6600 block of Maplebrook Lane, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The property was taken form the victim's yard where it had been parked next to his garage.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A $2,000 computer, $100 antique sewing machine and $200 digital camera were stolen at midnight May 13 from a residence in the 6000 block of Riverside Drive.

* A man claimed he was assaulted at 5:22 p.m. May 29 in the 6100 block of Red Winesap Way.

The victim told police he was helping his girlfriend gather her belongings from the listed location when a male slapped the victim in the chest and pushed him out of the apartment.

The man told police the victim was arguing and threatening the woman and she shoved him out of the apartment.