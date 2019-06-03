Gahanna City Council member Stephen Renner said he will continue his public service as a council member after certified election results show he is out of the mayoral race.

Gahanna residents will choose between Laurie Jadwin and Ryan Jolley for their next mayor in November's general election.

The Franklin County Board of Elections released official, final results May 28 from the May 7 primary that show Jadwin as the top vote-getter with 3,396 votes, followed by Jolley with 1,876 and Renner with 1,827, or 47.84%, 26.43% and 25.74%, respectively.

The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

In order to fall within an automatic-recount range, Aaron Sellers, public-information officer for the elections board, said candidate totals must be within 0.5%. The difference between Jolley and Renner is 49 votes or 0.69%.

Before provisional and outstanding absentee ballots were counted, there was a 47-vote difference between Jolley and Renner, or 0.67%.

"I deeply appreciate the voters for both their time and support on an amazing journey to be their mayor," Renner said after official results were announced.

"My campaign was never about me but the opportunity to begin communitywide discussions on bringing Gahanna together and giving everyone not only a voice but a role in our own self-determination in what Gahanna should both be and become," he said.

He said that begins with Gahanna City Hall.

"City Hall belongs to the people of Gahanna, and as a member of council, I will continue my public service with that focus, including all that I heard and learned from all members of our community," Renner said.

He is the director of the Franklin County Department of Sanitary Engineering, where he actively plans for and manages the sanitary-engineering agency.

Renner, 52, has been elected three times to serve Ward 1 on Gahanna City Council, where he also served as president in 2013 and 2016.

Following the primary, Jadwin said she's grateful for the overwhelming support.

She said she looks forward to continuing to work to earn the trust and support of residents and community businesses and to work with them on a shared vision for Gahanna's future.

The 56-year-old has been executive director of the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2013. She has been an attorney since 1987.

Jolley, 36, said he appreciates Gahanna residents believing in him and giving him the opportunity in the coming months to have a more in-depth conversation with them about the city's future.

He works for the Gahanna Department of Public Service and Engineering. He is a former public school teacher, manager and small-business owner. He's also a former member of the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education and Gahanna City Council.

