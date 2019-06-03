Worthington City Council on June 3 accepted the withdrawal of an appeal against the Worthington Architectural Review Board’s April 25 approval of modular classrooms at Evening Street Elementary School, 885 Evening St.

John and Jenna Reik, who live on the 800 block of Evening Street, filed the appeal May 3, listing several reasons why they disagree with the ARB’s April 25 approval of the modular classrooms. The modular building at the school, would have six classrooms and two restrooms and would be 70 feet wide by 80 feet long, according to a March 28 plan presented to the ARB.

On May 13, City Council tabled a decision on whether to hear the appeal, delaying the decision to June 3.

Jenna Reik said the couple submitted a withdrawal letter to the city May 30. She said they had no further comments, other than what was provided in their letter.

The letter, which was provided in City Council’s June 3 agenda packet, said the couple still disagreed with the placement of the modular building, but they recognized “there is nothing City Council can do to change that … ”

They also wrote in the letter they were satisfied the school district agreed to plant additional trees and remove a chain-link fence that was in question.

