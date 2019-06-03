Police issued a no-trespass warning to a 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man after a disturbance at a Mexican restaurant in the 7600 block of Farmsbury Drive on May 21.

According to reports, the manager told police the man entered the restaurant shortly before 5:54 p.m. and "was pulling trash out of the trash can and eating the trash inside the restaurant."

Employees said the man was arguing with customers and "throwing punches at the air," according to reports.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A McConnelsville man, 29, was arrested May 24 on theft charges shortly after 9:43 a.m. at a store in the 2400 block of Brice Road. A 55-year-old Westerville man also was arrested on theft charges that day, shortly after 11:35 a.m. at the same store, police reported.

* A 38-year-old Columbus woman faces multiple charges, including possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments, after officers responded to a complaint about a "suspicious vehicle" shortly after 4 a.m. May 21 in the parking lot of a store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 44-year-old Columbus woman reported May 24 that a storage unit in the 6900 block of East Main Street was burglarized between noon May 7 and 1 p.m. May 21.

More than $3,800 worth of property was stolen, including a $521 massage table, a $450 circular saw, a $1,500 refrigerator and a $200 laptop computer.

* Police arrested a 61-year-old Columbus man about 4 p.m. May 21 on theft charges after responding to a department store in the 6300 block of Livingston Avenue.

* The manager of a shoe store in the 2900 block of Taylor Road reported an unidentified man stole a pair of shoes valued at $45 shortly after noon May 18 and fled the store on foot.

* An employee at a car dealership in the 1300 block of Brice Road reported May 20 that a 2014 white, four-door Buick Regal sedan valued at $6,000 had been stolen.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen between 9 p.m. May 17 and 10 a.m. May 20.