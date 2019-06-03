Fans of doughnuts can feel more at ease now that the second Peace, Love & Little Donuts in central Ohio is open.

The 16-seat snack-attack zone is at 2110 W. Henderson Road in northwest Columbus, just north of Upper Arlington.

Using the tagline “Feed Your Inner Hippie,” the new location is among a handful of boutique designer-doughnut shops now serving central Ohio.

The difference is the size of the product; here, the petite treats are roughly the same circumference as a muffin.

The shop is an ideal spot for those who like variety, with 70 custom flavors offered at a time.

Customers also might appreciate the prices: Doughnuts are 85 cents to $1.35 apiece.

The doughnuts are light to eat, said franchisee Jim Welte, who opened the second shop with his wife, Kathy.

“You could eat two or three of these and think you haven’t eaten much,” Jim Welte said.

The couple opened their first store two years ago at 656 N. High St. in Worthington and have rights for a third location, which is planned for the distant future, he said.

The retired air-traffic controller was looking for an employment opportunity but didn’t want to work for anybody else.

“Jim just really wanted to work on his own, and we really liked the idea of a small business,” Kathy Welte said.

They tried items at several local shops, but a trip to the Peace, Love & Little Donuts in Kent sealed the deal.

“I took a bite and said, ‘Wow, these are really good doughnuts,’ ” Jim Welte said.

All the doughnuts are fried at the shop, with batches made several times a day, and they are assembled to order with “funkadelic” toppings, he said.

“There’s not a doughnut there (behind the counter) that probably wasn’t made in the last hour,” he said.

The chain, founded by Ron and Marci Razete, was started almost by accident in 2008 in Pittsburgh. Ron Razete had a broken doughnut maker that kept putting out small rounds, according to the company’s website, so he stuck with the concept.

“Had it not have been for that mistake, this franchise might not have happened,” Kathy Welte said.

The Worthington and northwest Columbus shops have a few differences. For example, Worthington is nut-free; the new one is not. ButtaFinga (made with Butterfinger candy bars), Snick Jagger (Snickers) and Almond Brothers doughnuts – all signature flavors – are available at the West Henderson Road site.

The coffee providers differ, as well. In Worthington, it’s Silver Bridge Coffee Co.; the new shop features the Roosevelt Coffeehouse brand.

But the decor is similar. The interior features psychedelic, tie-dye colors and far-out flowers on the walls.

“We try to keep the hippie vibe going on here,” Jim Welte said.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 614-725-4100.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary