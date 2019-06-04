Attendees of the Dublin City Schools’ celebration of the 100th anniversary of its “1919 Building” adjacent to Sells Middle School will be able to view vintage memorabilia from the building and hear from a handful of alumni who attended class there.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the 1919 Building, 144 W. Bridge St. (state Route 161) in Dublin.

The event will begin with the unveiling of a new historic marker for the building. It will be followed by an open house, said Keyburn Grady, director of alumni relations and development for the school district.

Refreshments will be available inside the building and memorabilia such as photos and a band uniform worn by students in the late 1940s will be displayed, Grady said.

“That is usually a conversation piece for people,” she said.

Photos will also be on hand of students playing speedball, a sport Grady said was popular in the 1930s and 1940s.

Other photos depict student life in the building, such as class photos and photos from basketball games, school dances and other sporting events, Grady said.

Televisions in the room will also show movies played on a loop, including an interview done with 1919 building alumnis Chi Weber and Richard Termeer, Grady said, as well as another video produced for the 100th anniversary of the building that includes interviews with alumni.

Speakers at the event include Bill Grafflin, class of 1956, and Marian (Hildreth) Thomas and Termeer, both class of 1950. Dublin Historical Society President Tom Holton will also speak.

The timing of the celebration building is intentional, said Superintendent Todd Hoadley, to be done near the time of the June 6 grand opening of the Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch at 75 N. High St.

Hoadley also thanked the district staff responsible for upkeeping the 1919 building.

To have a building last this long “is a credit to our maintenance staff and the great work that they have done in keeping that building in a form that could be used for the education of children,” he said.

The 1919 building goes back to when Dublin was a small village, and celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the building and honoring the community’s history is the right thing to do, he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah