We are Bexley Bold!

This is a phrase you may have heard over the last two years. Bexley Bold is a challenge I posed to our staff when I joined Bexley City Schools two years ago. It is about striving to provide both tested and innovative educational experiences that engage, equip and empower each student.

Our staff and students have embraced the challenge and I'm looking forward to using this monthly column to share our progress.

Summer break has just begun, but our work as a school district does not stop. We are busy planning and preparing for the future of our schools and students, next year and beyond.

One of the big challenges facing our district is that our enrollment has grown significantly over the last 10 years. Bexley schools have grown by 18% over the last 10 years and we are projected to grow at this rate for the next 10 years.

Growth is a good thing; it means our community is strong and thriving. And we are committed to meeting the needs of each student as our schools grow.

In August, we will continue incorporating more personalized learning into our classrooms. We know this kind of education helps our students flourish. Our staff will have additional support from our instructional coaches as they implement new learning strategies. Instructional coaches will provide on-site, immediate professional development and support to staff in elementary literacy, elementary math and at the secondary level.

Our new coordinator of experiential learning will bring real-world experiences to our students through internship opportunities, service learning and by connecting our community partnerships right in our classrooms. When students connect their academic journey to real-life situations, they experience deeper learning and may even discover new things about themselves and what they want to do after graduation.

All of these opportunities will continue to bring education to life for our students in and out of the classroom. In order to prepare students for success today and tomorrow, we have to continue implementing strategies to engage students in their learning, equip them as critical thinkers and empower them to make choices about their future.

In order for Bexley schools to continue on this path, on Monday, June 10, the Board of Education will hold its second and final vote on a resolution to place an operating levy on the Nov. 5 ballot. This operating levy will provide the funding our district needs in order to continue providing these opportunities to our growing student population.

This operating levy will allow us to provide high-quality teachers and instructional assistants for our students and a wide range of activities and learning opportunities in the classroom and through arts and athletics.

All of this work wouldn't be possible without our community's support. The community of Bexley has made the support of our schools a priority for generations. That support enables us to provide the educational experiences that allow our students to thrive today and tomorrow. That support is what makes us Bexley Bold.

Bexley City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller submitted the "Bexley Bold" column.