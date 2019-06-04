The Bexley Farmers' Market has kicked off its ninth season, providing residents with access to local foods.

The market opened May 23 and continues from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, rain or shine, through October. The market is located at the corner of East Main Street and Dawson Avenue.

The market's purpose is to promote healthful living and economic development and to serve an outlet for farmers and artisans, according to its website, bexleyfarmersmarket.org.

This year's market features a variety of goods, from clothing to dog treats.

Dan Woods, proprietor of Greenfield-based 9N Farms, which offers organic produce, said 2019 marks the third year he's participated in the market.

"I love the feel of this (market)," Woods said.

"It's a nice community here. It's a really laid-back market. There's a lot of folks that come back continually. We get a lot of support from the area."

Kim Hendrix, proprietor of Columbus-based specialty cheese vendor Fromagerie, said she decided to participate in the market for the first time this year because Bexley's demographic seems well-suited to her business model.

"I participated in some other markets last year," she said. "I'm growing, so I'm scaling up and doing more markets this year."

Greg Hriczo, Columbus market manager for Cleveland-based Ohio City Pasta, said his company has staffed a booth at the Bexley Farmers' Market for several years because of the large number of farmers-market customers in central Ohio.

"There are a good amount of vendors that come here and a lot of people from the community come here. It does well," he said.

The Bexley Farmers' Market generates "a lot of return customers.

"We do get new customers, too. People are constantly moving to Columbus. And a lot of people come from Cleveland, too, and they recognize our company," he said.

The market also features live entertainment, with performances by local musicians.

For more information, visit bexleyfarmersmarket.org.

