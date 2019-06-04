The arts are in full swing in Westerville, as the June calendar is filled with opportunities for every age to enjoy the visual, performance and literary arts.

Visit art exhibits from watercolors and quilts to stickers and historic costumes. Listen to symphony and concert band performances, acoustic rock, folk and blues. Curious minds can discover storytelling and songwriting, and enjoy sketching while sipping.

Stroll Uptown Westerville for outdoor activities not only on Fridays, but also every Tuesday as the second year of the Lunchbox Concert Series runs this summer. Performances will include oldies, pop/rock, jazz, country, folk and blues courtesy of the Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown Westerville Inc. Come for an entertaining lunchtime at City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

====

June calendar of exhibits and events

June -- Art by Elham Bayati, at the Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

June -- Watercolors by John Cameron, former president of Westerville Art League and Arts Council of Westerville, at Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St. Cameron specializes in still-life and landscape paintings. For details call 614-839-0698.

June -- Sticker Artists Against Hate, at Java Gallery. Sticker mural art created originally in Berlin and Paris with images from international street/sticker artists. For details call 614-839-0698.

June -- Art in Pastels by Kathryn Smithson, at Cardinal Pizza, 10 E. Main St.

Through June 27 -- Fiber Artwork by Community Quilters, at Innis House. Inniswood Metro Park, 940 S. Hempstead Road. Meet the Artists: 2 to 4 p.m. June 23. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Through August -- A Century of Wedding Gowns Exhibit, Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, second floor, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Rotating display from the Historic Costume Collection features several wedding gowns from early 20th century and outfits from the Depression-era years to the 1980s, including suits, dresses and hats. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by finger-style guru John Morgan, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Open to all levels. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 7 -- Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m. Walking and chalking in Westerville.

June 7 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center at 310 W. Main St.

June 8 -- Long Tall Deb and Colin John, 7 to 10 p.m. Vocals by Deb with Texas/Mexico border roots and guitarist Colin who blends Hawaiian with blues and soul. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 9 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The Reaganomics, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 10 -- Art Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Ages 18 and older will explore various art forms. No experience necessary as a guest artist will assist participants in replicating the featured piece. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

June 11 -- Lunchbox Concert Series presents father/daughter oldies duo Caroline and Dad, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

June 12 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share an original song or come to learn and meet this music community. Every second Wednesday at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 14 -- Uptown Friday Night: Arts, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pop-up art for children in Uptown Westerville.

June 15 -- Columbus Children's Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Road. Sports, fitness, talent contest, food trucks, entertainment presented by kidslinked.com and Meijer. Free.

June 15 -- R J Cowdery, 7 to 10 p.m. National, award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist has performed in top festivals and halls from Sisters Folk Festival in Oregon to The Bluebird in Nashville. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 16 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The Muleskinner Band presents bluegrass, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 17 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m., Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L. Get involved in the arts in Westerville. The public is invited: contact artscouncilofwesterville.com.

June 17 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center at 310 W. Main St.

June 17 -- The Story Circle, 7 to 9 p.m. Professional and amateur storytellers will engage and entertain with tales of life, history and culture. Walk-ons encouraged. Third Mondays at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 18 -- Lunchbox Concert Series presents folk and Irish singer/songwriter John Hogan, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

June 18 -- Poetry Discussion and Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Share your work with the Westerville Poetry Group and discover ways others are writing and publishing poetry. Optional open mic.

June 19 -- Sip & Sketch, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee includes supplies and two glasses of wine. Meza Wine Shop, 48 N. State St. Advance registration at vinomeza@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville.

June 19 -- Family Concert: Ohio Capital Winds, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek North, 221 W. Main St.

June 21 -- Uptown Friday Night: Rockin' Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m. Musicians perform indoors or out depending upon weather. Facebook.com/shopuptownwesterville.

June 22 -- Westerville Jazz Series: Alexander Zonjic and Jeff Lorber, 6 p.m., Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 22 -- Lil' Red and the Rooster Combo, 7 to 10 p.m. Award-winning blues/jazz duo. Vocalist Jennifer Milligan from Westerville and Pascal Fouquet, renowned blues guitarist from France. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 23 -- Curtain Players Auditions: "Leading Ladies." Registration set for 6:30 p.m. with auditions at 7 p.m. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena; curtainplayers.org/auditions for online audition form.

June 23 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Brian Michael Smith performs Sinatra sound, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 24 -- Art Lab, 2 to 3 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore a variety of art techniques and learn about the artists. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

June 25 -- Lunchbox Concert Series presents virtuoso guitarist and singer Jim Volk, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

June 26 -- Family Concert: Westerville Concert Band, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 26 -- Self-Publishing Your Fiction, 7 to 8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Learn how to deliver a book that sells. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

June 28 -- Mount Carmel St. Ann's Westerville 4th Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Blues band from France Lil' Red and the Rooster Combo, Arts Council stage at City Hall. Arts Alley, presented by the Arts Council, hosts hands-on art for children and original art on exhibit. Union Savings Bank parking lot and lawn at Hanby Elementary.

June 29 -- Westerville Jazz Series: NexLevel and Nick Colionne, 6 p.m., Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

June 29 -- The Pride and Spirit of America: A Musical Tribute, 6 p.m., at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal. Free admission for service men and women and a guest. Tickets available at tututux.com/gen-pac.

June 29 -- Veronique and Robinson, 7 to 10 p.m. Duo featuring singer/flute player Veronique from France and singer/songwriter/guitarist Robinson from central Ohio performs witty songs with banter in English and French. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

June 30 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Westerville Symphony, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.