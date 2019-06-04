The Columbus Metropolitan Library system is set to celebrate the opening of its Dublin branch library, 75 N. High St., Thursday, June 6.

The grand opening for the library's newest branch is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with library and city officials, refreshments, music and entertainment.

The road from design to construction to grand opening was one filled with public input, ample discussion among library officials and Dublin City Council members and tweaks to the building's design.

With all said and done, the $21.1 million facility is a shiny tribute to form meeting function in architecture and purpose, officials said.

Here's a look at the Dublin library, by the numbers:

* 18 months of construction time.

* 82,000 man-hours of construction time were required.

* 83.66 tons of demolition debris that was recycled or used.

* 100% of demolition debris diverted from landfills.

* 36,292 square feet of new flooring in the building.

* 51 doors installed.

* 62,509 square feet of drywall installed.

* 8,215 square feet of acoustic ceiling installed.

* 3,748 square feet of wood ceiling installed.

* 13 toilets in the building (along with 2 urinals and 17 sinks).

* 1,384 square feet of interior glass installed.

* 350-plus new light fixtures.

* 600-plus gallons of paint used.

* 41,000-square-foot building.

* 2.5 floors of library space.

* 200 parking spaces in the garage adjacent to the library.

* 55,000 items available for loan.

* 34 public computers.

