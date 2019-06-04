A report of a suspicious person or vehicle resulted in charges filed against two Columbus men.

Dublin police at 7:34 a.m. May 19 responded to a suspicious person-vehicle report in the area of the Interstate 270 North ramp to U.S. Route 33 East, according to the police report, and learned the vehicle in question had been reported stolen in Columbus.

The caller said a white mini-van was disabled on the road in that location, but when police found the van, no one was there, according to the report.

Police found three individuals in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Bridge Street. Reports said they matched the descriptions the original caller had provided

A 34-year-old Columbus man was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property and a 42-year-old Columbus man was given a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments.

The third person was not charged.

Police recovered the van, valued at $1,500, and a TV, valued at $650, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* A 61-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault May 24 in the 800 block of Vineyard Haven Loop.

* Dublin police were sent to Donegal Cliffs Park, 4460 Donegal Cliffs Drive, at 9:06 p.m. May 23 on a report of text books on fire.

* Identity theft was reported May 22 in the 8000 block of Caraway Avenue.

* Two 36-year-old men were charged with possession of drugs May 22 on Interstate 270 East.

* A 19-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia May 22 at Indian Run Falls, 700 Shaman Falls Drive.

* Identity theft was reported May 21 in the 4800 block of Lytfield Drive.

* A 38-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia May 21 in the 5600 block of Tynecastle Loop.

* Bicycles and other property, all totaling $750, were reported stolen at 2:45 p.m. May 20 from a dwelling in the 6800 block of Vally Down Road.

* A total of $2,680 of property and damages was reported at 8:09 a.m. May 20 from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Post Road. Property stolen included personal papers, personal bags, credit or debit cards and other personal effects.

* Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported May 20 in the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 26-year-old woman was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance and a 46-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking May 20 in the 1100 block of Carolyn Avenue in Columbus after the Columbus Police Department SWAT team, the Dublin Police Department and the Hilliard Police Department executed a search warrant there.

* A laptop valued at $1,200 was reported stolen at 11 a.m. May 17 from a vehicle in the 7100 block of Hospital Drive.