A man who allegedly was caught stealing $1,200 worth of tools from a work van returned the merchandise when confronted, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim and an associate reportedly witnessed the theft and approached the suspect at noon May 28 in the 300 block of East Livingston Avenue.

After the suspect was confronted, he reportedly handed over the property but then threatened to use another work van to ram the victim's vehicle, which was blocking the suspect's vehicle from leaving.

The theft was recorded on video, according to police reports, but no arrests were made.

In other recent incident reports from crime news from the area:

* A BMW 6 Series automobile, manufacturing date and value unknown, was reported stolen between 7 p.m. May 23 and 9 a.m. May 24 from the 900 block of City Park Avenue.

* Someone stole a business' cash box containing $75 at 4:15 a.m. May 20 in the 1100 block of South High Street.

The suspect broke a front glass door to gain entry into the business.