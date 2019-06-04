A 57-year-old man told the Hilliard Division of Police a burglary occurred on Memorial Day.

The burglary occurred between 6 and 8 p.m. May 27 on the 4600 block of Merit Drive, according to the police report.

A watch, necklace, earrings and money were reported stolen. Property loss was reported at $1,160.

An unlocked back door is the suspected point of entry, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A burglary was reported between midnight and 2:30 a.m. May 30 in the 4600 block of Adams Lane.

A semiautomatic handgun worth $300 was stolen.

Officers were called on a report of a disturbance at the residence. They learned a 28-year-old man broke a window to enter a residence of a person known to him and left after taking a loaded firearm, Litchfield said.

The man was intoxicated at the time, she said. He also was wanted on warrants from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for forgery and receiving stolen property, she said.

The man was arrested for burglary, a felony, according to the report, and charges of possession of criminal tools and possession of weapons under a disability.

* A trailer worth $6,922 was reported stolen between 6 p.m. May 21 and 8:15 a.m. May 29 from the 4400 block of Weaver Court North.

* Motor-vehicle parts and accessories worth $1,200 were reported stolen at 9 a.m. May 24 from the 4700 block of Northwest Parkway.

* A purse containing a wallet, driver's license and debit cards was reported stolen at 10:10 a.m. May 24 from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard. Property loss was reported at $250.

* A man told Hilliard police May 26 that a theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 20 from the 5400 block of Rosewick Drive. A cellphone case, sunscreen, a headset charger, a DVD and soap products were reported stolen. Property loss was reported at $78.

* Sunglasses and an ADA placard were reported stolen between 1 and 2:45 p.m. May 27 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Veterans Memorial Drive. Property loss was reported at $80.

* Ammunition, a magazine from a firearm and a protective shield were reported stolen between 3:30 and 7:50 p.m. May 27 from a residence on the 5300 block of Dexter Avenue. Property loss was reported at $385.

* A bicycle worth $450 was reported stolen between 5:10 and 6 p.m. May 30 from Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 11:20 p.m. May 24 on the 6800 block of Bluebird Place.

* A 36-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drugs at 9:55 p.m. May 24 at Cemetery and Lacon roads.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 12:45 a.m. May 24 in the2700 block of Alton Darby Creek Road.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 6:20 a.m. May 30 in the 3700 block of Main Street.