Northwest Library has an amazing outdoor area.

The poetry path is a lovely spot with the works of American poets on permanent display among native Ohio plants, gravel pathways, a bird habitat area and water features.

The library's backyard is a popular place for warm weather programming, offering a stage and large, grassy "amphitheater."

If you haven't visited the library at 2280 Hard Road, now is the season to do so as we're taking full advantage of its big, beautiful outdoor spaces to plan fun events for the whole family.

New this year is a summer movie series. Plan to stop by the library at 8:30 p.m. for outdoor games and activities, while each movie – shown on Worthington Parks and Recreation's big screen – will start when it's dark. On Friday, June 7, don't miss "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which won a 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The stop-motion action fantasy film, "Kubo and the Two Strings," will be shown June 28 and another Academy Award-winning film, Pixar's "Coco," will be shown July 26.

If there's nothing your family loves s'more than camping, bring the bunch for a night, and an overnight, at the library. The after-hours fun on July 13 starts at 6:30 p.m. with campfire tales, games and crafts. Stay for a bit, or register to sleep over. Participants may sleep outdoors or in; bring a sleeping bag and tent if you have one. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The campout continues until 8 a.m. July 14.

Interested in mindfulness and meditation, but not sure where to start? A local meditation instructor and ordained Zen priest will lead an introduction at 10 a.m. June 29, July 20 and Aug. 10.

Northwest Library's summer programming is funded by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries. In case of rain, all programs will be held inside the library.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.