Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration concert in the Dublin Coffman High School stadium will feature musical headliners Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan.

McDonald is a five-time Grammy award winner who is known for singing with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, appearing on such songs as “Takin’ it to the Streets.”

Throughout his career, he has served as a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and record producer.

Known for “I’m Every Woman,” among other songs, Khan has earned 10 Grammy awards. Throughout the course of her career, she has released 22 albums.

The annual free concerts are followed by a fireworks presentation and they conclude Fourth of July activities in the city.

Those activities include the inflation celebration at 9:30 a.m., during which the large balloons that traverse the parade route are inflated. At 11 a.m. July 4, the parade steps off from Metro Center off Frantz Road and proceeds through historic Dublin.

For more information, including how to reserve an on-field table for the stadium concert, go to dublinohiousa.gov.

