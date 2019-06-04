This year’s lineup of artists for the Dublin Arts Council’s annual Sundays at Scioto concert series will feature a lot of talent the nonprofit wouldn’t regularly have been able to book, according to Executive Director David Guion.

This year, the Arts Council’s staff reached out to musicians to see if they could perform during the concert series as part of their existing touring schedules, Guion said.

Although in the past, a selection committee had chosen many of the musicians based on applications, the networking was a new method to secure talent the Arts Council couldn’t otherwise afford, he said.

The free concerts will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through July 28, in Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Drive. Genres will include a cappella, soul, Celtic, country, Zydeco roots, southern country rock, pop alternative and Latin.

Although the Labra Brothers performed at the concert series last year, when they return this year, they will offer a new experience for guests, Guion said.

The band will join with their family members at their performance July 28 to do a cooking demonstration with samples available for the public, Guion said.

The band, which sings in both English and Spanish, was a crowd pleaser last year, Guion said.

“They have some original music that is just out of this world,” he said.

Another new experience for guests will happen July 7 at the Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, when the band will provide an “instrument petting zoo,” allowing guests to see and touch the band’s instruments, Guion said.

“It just makes for a more-rounded experience, I think.”

Food trucks and ice cream will be available at the concerts, and guests will be able to kayak to the concert through reservations with Olentangy Paddle June 9, June 23 and July 14, Guion said.

The concert series has been a mainstay in the Dublin community for 36 years, said Scott Dring, executive director of the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Sundays at Scioto is “a tremendous summer attraction for our residents and visitors,” he said.

The lineup

This year’s concert series lineup includes:

• Ball in the House, a cappella, June 9.

• Heidi Burson, soul, June 16.

• The Byrne Brothers, Celtic, June 23.

• Porter & Sayles, country, June 30.

• Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, Zydeco roots, July 7.

• Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band, southern country rock, July 14.

• Honey and Blue, pop alternative, July 21.

• The Labra Brothers, Latin July 28.

