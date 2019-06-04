Powell's new library is still years from opening its doors, but Delaware County District Library leaders say the project is moving along smoothly.

In March, the library's board of trustees chose a space in a proposed development at Home and Steitz roads for its new Powell branch. The site is part of an 11.7-acre mixed-use development that will include nearly 15,000 square feet of office space and 62 apartment units.

"I don't think any of us have any doubts at all" that the site is the best option, board member Holly Quaine said at the time.

Since then, director George Needham said, the library has put out requests for qualifications for an architect, designer and construction manager for the project.

Voters' renewal of a 1-mill levy in November will allow the new library to be built, library leaders have said.

Plans now include a 25,000-square-foot, 2-story building at the site.

Needham said the library is in the process of negotiating with developer John Wicks to buy the land.

"We are just at the point where we're going to start negotiating for the land," he said. "(Wicks) gave us a rough price, but we've got to survey it and do all that to make sure we've got what we need."

Wicks and library leaders met with Powell officials during the city's May 8 planning and zoning meeting.

Some small changes unveiled at the meeting included a six-unit reduction to the number of planned townhomes, several fewer parking spaces, the addition of a pool at the apartment complex and revised stormwater plans.

The city also is amid annexation of the property, currently in Liberty Township. That project has been underway since February, when Powell City Council approved an ordinance that would start the annexation process.

Michael Butler, vice president of the library board of trustees, said at the board's May 21 meeting that between meetings with city officials and residents, he's satisfied with the progress at the site.

"We're really pleased with the community's response," he said. "They're happy with our plans for the space. ... I'm certain everyone is going to be pleased when they see this new library. It's going to be wonderful."

Needham said the library does not have any drawings or renderings of the proposed building just yet but still hopes to break ground in spring 2020 and open in 2021.

"There haven't been any monkey wrenches yet," he said.

