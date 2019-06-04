Greta Goodbottom undoubtedly will make all the other queens jealous at this year's Columbus Pride Festival and Parade, to be held June 14-16 at Bicentennial and Genoa parks downtown.

Goodbottom -- also known as Quinton "Que" Jones, the accompanist for the Village Singers -- is creating a costume replicating the Umbrella Girl for the German Village Society's float for this year's parade, slated for June 15.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. near Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St. in Columbus, and will proceed to Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Drive in downtown Columbus.

The float costume will have an umbrella with cascading water in a fashion similar to the Umbrella Girl fountain in Schiller Park.

"I'm making it out of metallic fabric so it will look like the statue came to life in her original copper-bronze glory," Goodbottom said.

The society's float, introduced last year, is a re-creation of a typical German Village cottage, complete with a faux brick facade, windows, a door and flowers, with music flowing from inside the home.

The base is 4 by 7 feet wide, and the cottage is 9 feet tall and weighs hundreds of pounds. It requires eight sturdy bodies to hoist it on a flatbed truck, volunteer Greg Gamier said.

Architect Cathie Senter of Olde Towne East drew up the specs for the house and, with the help of several volunteers, spent three weeks building it.

"It was a pretty labor-intensive process," Gamier said.

This year, reassembly of the float is much easier, said Gamier.

Last year, Gamier and his husband, Jeff Lowe, rode on the float dressed as the late Fred Holdridge and Howard Burns, the couple who owned the Hausfrau Haven and were longtime advocates for the neighborhood.

Chelsey Craig, the German Village Society's business-relations and events manager, said the society has shown its support for the LGBTQ community by launching Gay Pioneers of German Village tours in 2017 that honor gay people who had a long-term positive effect on the community.

Craig said the society will hold Gay Pioneers tours the week leading up to the Pride Festival.

There also will be a special gathering for people to show their support for the LGBTQ community starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Barcelona, 263 E. Whittier St.

Only Goodbottom of Merion Village will be on the float this year.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun. The Pride parade is always so miserably hot, so I'm happy to be standing in a fountain."

