The final weeks of the 2018-19 school year have been packed with excitement.

We welcomed 463 new graduates from the Upper Arlington High School class of 2019 into the distinguished ranks of Upper Arlington alumni.

We recognized our amazing fifth-graders and eighth-graders as they moved closer to their high school graduation and celebrated the incredible growth of all of our students over the past nine months.

And, on the afternoon of May 19, we ceremonially marked the start of construction on four elementary projects with community groundbreakings.

I'd like to thank the hundreds of students and families, community members, staff members and Upper Arlington Schools retirees who joined us for these exciting groundbreaking ceremonies.

During the summer months, you will see more construction activity at the Barrington, Greensview, Tremont, Wickliffe and high school sites.

Keep an eye on our website, uaschools.org, and the district's Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates on construction progress.

Another important project that will continue to unfold over the summer is the next iteration of our district's strategic plan.

The 2015-18 strategic plan has guided our district to many successes, including the completion of the community-driven facilities master planning process for our aging school buildings and the implementation of the districtwide one-to-one technology program.

The new strategic plan will build on these successes while also incorporating a new and important area of focus.

Over the past several months, staff members, community members, students and professional experts have come together to inform the planning process for the three goal areas in the new strategic plan: student and staff well-being, whole learning and continuous improvement.

The new strategic plan will build on the district's strengths in academics through the whole learning goal and continue to focus on operational efficiency and a culture of continuous improvement throughout the district.

The new strategic plan also will establish the new area of focus involving well-being, with an emphasis on two key areas: belonging and school/life balance.

As a school district, we believe that well-being is the cornerstone for producing a safe learning environment where Upper Arlington students can thrive.

Later this month, I will present a draft version of the next strategic plan to the board of education.

Following that meeting, the board will take some time to review the draft strategic plan. The board anticipates taking action during the Aug. 13 meeting with the goal of implementation for the 2019-20 school year.

To learn more about the strategic planning process, visit the district website, uaschools. org/StrategicPlan.aspx.

Paul Imhoff is superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools. His office provides this column to ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.