Upper Arlington this summer will continue a program to retrofit city streetlights with light-emitting-diode bulbs.

In 2015, the city embarked on a $123,100 project to replace 514 traditional incandescent, fluorescent and induction technologies with LED lights in its streetlights.

That work, which spanned two phases through 2018, brought LEDs to such areas as Kensington Drive, Southway Drive and Fishinger, Kioka, McCoy and Northam roads.

On May 20, Upper Arlington City Council unanimously approved a new $112,752 contract for Graybar Electric Inc. to retrofit 232 streetlights with LED technology in neighborhoods south of Lane Avenue.

The work is expected to take place within the next couple of months. The result, according to Jackie Thiel, Upper Arlington public service director and city engineer, will be a more energy-efficient city.

"LED streetlights can cut energy consumption by more than 50 percent while still maintaining performance and an attractive nightscape appearance," Thiel said. "They can also reduce maintenance calls since LED lights have a useful life that exceeds 100,000 hours."

Upper Arlington electrical section foreman Rick Howard said the project would bring other benefits, including a higher-quality light output that's controlled through special lenses over each LED that focus the illumination over the roadway and adjacent sidewalk, while also reducing glare.

"LEDs do not have a mercury component as older technologies do and will eliminate the need for hazardous waste disposal," Howard said. "LED technology is more reliable, will reduce the amount of outages seen in the past and will produce a better-quality light that our residents deserve."

Because of the reduction of maintenance costs, Howard said, the return on the city's investment is expected to be realized in fewer than five years, and they're expected to operate "well beyond" 10 years.

Howard said city officials hope to continue LED replacements through 2021.

"Although we hope to replace all of the streetlights with LEDs, (cost) predictions have not been made," he said. "Higher-quality lighting will provide for a safer environment for pedestrians and motorist.

"Reliability will reduce outages and personnel costs. Our carbon footprint will be reduced by cutting back on material and hazardous wastes and fuel emissions from bucket trucks."

