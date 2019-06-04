A man who lives in the 1900 block of Coventry Road was one of several people on his block who was the victim of a breaking and entry to his vehicle recently, according to Upper Arlington police.

Police were called to the block May 21 after the man reported someone entered his open garage and riffled through two vehicles that were unlocked.

No time was given for the incident, but the man reported every compartment in the vehicles had been riffled through and items were "strewn about the cars."

Loose change reportedly was found in the driveway and near the gated entrance to the backyard.

According to reports, "likely associated" incidents also took place at four additional houses on the block.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* Police responded to the 1900 block of Jervis Road at 7 p.m. May 23 on the report of a possible telephone scam. A woman living in the area told police she lost $1,000. No other details were provided.

* A man in the 2800 block of Chateau Circle South reported $3,000 worth of damage occurred to his vehicle while it was parked on his property between 6:30 p.m. May 19 and 7:45 a.m. May 20.

* A business in the 1800 block of West Henderson Road reported the theft of $834 from the store by a known suspect between April 20 and May 16.