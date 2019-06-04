Westerville police said a 24-year-old Pataskala resident was issued warrants for felonious assault, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft after a 25-year-old Columbus woman was stabbed in the thigh at 9:44 p.m. May 19 in the 100 block of West Main Street.

The man was identified by the victim and a witness as the suspect, according to reports. The man stole the woman's car and cellphone during the incident.

In other Westerville police reports, three unknown women were reported for stealing $400 worth of merchandise from a store at 3 p.m. May 20 in the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard. A loss-prevention associate contacted police and said she observed the women taking the items via security footage but was unable to stop them. The incident is still under investigation.