A Columbus man told Whitehall police he was robbed at 6 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of East Main Street.

The victim told police he was walking to a store when a person with a weapon accosted him in the parking lot of a business and demanded his property.

The robber took the victim's wallet, which contained $150 and a state identification card, police said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 27-year-old Columbus man for aggravated menacing and improper handling of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and a 39-year-old Whitehall man for illegal manufacture and cultivation of marijuana, at 6:50 p.m. May 23 in the first block of Maplewood Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at an apartment building, where there were at least nine witnesses, according to reports.

No further details about the incident were included in the report.

Police are continuing to investigate, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 3:55 p.m. May 22 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; at 2:35 p.m. May 25 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 4:45 p.m. May 27 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; and at 6:45 p.m. May 28 in the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road.

* Thefts were reported at 2:35 p.m. May 22 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 9:20 a.m. May 23 in the 4600 block of Poth Road; at 10:20 a.m. May 24 in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 3:50 p.m. May 24 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 3:25 p.m. May 25 in the 4300 block of Yearling Circle; at 7 p.m. May 25 in the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 11:45 a.m. May 26 in the 4400 block of Saint Ann Lane; at 11:45 a.m. May 28 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; and at 2 p.m. May 28 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Assaults were reported at 4:10 p.m. May 23 in the 4900 block of Dimson Drive South; at 8:10 a.m. May 24 in the first block of Beechtree Road; and at 6:40 p.m. May 28 in the 4700 block of Kae Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 8:50 a.m. May 22 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive; at 3:45 a.m. May 24 in the 300 block of Barkley Place West; and at 5:35 a.m. May 29 in the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane.

* Property destruction was reported at 1:10 p.m. May 22 in the 4400 block of East Broad Street; at 1:05 p.m. May 24 in the 600 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 6:55 a.m. May 25 in the 4600 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:05 a.m. May 25 at East Broad Street and South Yearling Road.