A student reported her bicycle was stolen at 3:38 p.m. May 21 from Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Through surveillance video, officers were able to determine another student stole it, said Sgt. Jim Moran.

The bike was returned May 22, and no charges were filed, he said.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A resident reported $3,000 stolen at noon May 22 from her home on Mid Drive.

Officers did not find the report credible, Moran said. No further action was taken, he said.